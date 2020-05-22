Share:

Rawalpindi - In more than 100 strikes, the armed dacoits, robbers and auto theft gangs have deprived scores of citizens including women of cash, mobile phones, gold ornaments, 12 cars and 23 motorcycles leaving an impression that Rawalpindi is a lawless city.

The drastic surge in street crime was witnessed in last 72 hours. Also there is noletup in crime against women as dacoits kept targeting women in markets and on roads snatching purses on gunpoint.

Police have registered cases against the looters on complaints of the victims but could notmak any arrests or recoveries.

According to details, a woman Iqra was deprived of purse containing mobile phone and Rs 45000 cash in limits of Police Station City. Unknown robbers snatched car and cash from Malik Sana in Taxila. In Banni, dacoits snatched Rs 1300 and mobile phone. Similarly, another woman MrsKashif was intercepted dacoits on gunpoint in area of Banni and snatched her purse containing mobile, Rs 2500 and gold rings. Astonishingly, the purse contains cash Rs 26000, mobile and service card of a woman police constable was also stolen in area of PS New Town.

In area of PS Cantt, another woman namely ShamsaBibi was targeted by dacoits and snatched her purse and two mobile phones.

Two women were also robbed off cash and mobile phones in precincts of police stations WahSaddar and Airport. In yet another incident of street crime, a gang of dacoits mugged mobile phones and cash from Shamraiz, Faisal and Ibrahim Bhatti in area of PS Westridge. In limits of PS Race Course, robbers took mobile phone of Ashan and fled. Unidentified muggers burgled house of Zafar in area of PS Airport.

A gang of robbers stormed into a factory located in Mandra and locked the employees and guard in a room. Later on, they snatched cash and mobile phones from them and fled. A France return man namely Suleman was also robbed of two mobile phones in jurisdiction of Airport whereas AteequrRehmanHashmi was also deprived of mobile and cash on gunpoint. Similarly, robbers mugged cash, gold, mobile phones and other valuables from scores of houses and dacoits snatched mobile phones and cash from citizens in the areas of police stations Airport, Taxila, SaddarBairooni, RA Bazaar, RattaAmral, Sadiqabad, New Town, Westridge, Mandra, Taxila and WahSaddar. Similarly, auto theft gangs took away 12 cars and 23 motorcycles from various sorts of city.