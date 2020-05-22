Share:

RAWALPINDI - Regional Police Officer (RPO) DrSohailHabib Tajik has promoted 90 head-constables of Rawalpindi region to the rank of assistant sub-inspectors (ASIs) on the recommendation of the promotion board, informed a police spokesman on Thursday.

RPO had constituted a promotion board to consider the cases of head constables for promotion. After scrutiny of their service record, the Departmental Promotion Board recommended the names of 90 head constables for promotion to the rank of ASIs. He added a meeting was also held under the chair of RPO DrSuhailHabib Tajik. City Police Officer (CPO) Muhammad AhsanYounas attended the meeting while District Police Officers (DPOs) Syed Khalid Hamdani (Attock), RanaUmerFarooq (Jhelum) and Muhammad Bin Ashraf (Chakwal) participated in the meeting through video link.

Later on, RPO DrSuhailHabib Tajik and CPO Muhammad AhsanYounas have pinned badges to newly promoted ASIs. According to him, 61 head constables from Rawalpindi, 23 of Attock,four from Jhelum and two from Chakwal were promoted to the next rank.

In a statement, RPO DrSuhailHabib Tajik said the responsibilities of newly promoted officers have increased and they should now work with more dedication, honesty and commitment. He said the prime responsibility of the ASIs to guard lives and properties of the public.