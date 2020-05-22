Share:

ISLAMABAD - Actress Sanam Jung has started her YouTube channel where she shares her lifestyle with fans and followers. In her recent video, she shared how she lost weight after her baby. In three weeks, she has lost three kgs. Here is Sanam Jung’s diet routine: My doctor Areej who is a nutritionist and she does weight control management gave me this routine. Daily before sehri i take: 1 glass of warm water with 1 teaspoon basil seeds 15 minutes before meal. For late night munching I take: 20-23 mixed nuts or apple or low fat yogurt upto half a cup or low calorie high fiber cracker biscuits. Sanam Jung further shared about her whole journey and said, “But there was a point when I was exhausted and I couldn’t do it more. So I started eating a bit more than I usually ate sometimes I took watermelon juice and apple juice as well.

Due to this, my weight loss process has been slowed down. The point is weight loss must keep ongoing. Last time I remember I was 66.1 kgs and this time I am 64.9 kgs. In one week, I lost one kg and it’s pretty healthy.” She answered questions from her followers and said, “Yes, after the baby I was in pressure to lose weight and how I managed it I will discuss later in my next videos.”