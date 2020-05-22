Share:

MIANWALI - Sec­retary Regulation Pun­jab, Ahmad Ali Kam­boh, along with Deputy Commissioner Omar Sher Chatah visited the Ehsaas Kifalat Centre and wheat procure­ment centres in Mian­wali, Wan Bhachran and Piplan.

On this occasion, the deputy commissioner briefed the Secretary Regulation Ahmad Ali Kamboh regarding the anti-coronavirus steps, wheat procurement drive, anti-locust drive and other affairs at DC office on Thursday.

Deputy Commis­sioner Omar Sher Chat­tah said that total 30 coronavirus infected persons were reported in Mianwali district among which 23 have been recovered and re­turned to their homes while 7 patients were admitted in Isolation ward of DHQ hospital.

Regarding wheat procurement, the dep­uty commissioner in­formed the Secretary Regulation that wheat target was set 72783 metric ton for current year of which 47422 metric ton has been procured that is 66% of the target, he said, adding that locust has totally been eradicated from 15 village of the district.

Briefing about the distribution of amounts under Ehsaas Kifalat Programme the deputy commissioner said that Rs730 million have been distributed among 58000 deserv­ing families out of the 82000 deserving peo­ple registered in the district.

The Secretary Regu­lation was also briefed about the implement­ing on the SOPs of coronavirus and last 10 days (Ashra) of Rama­zan-ul-Mubarak.

The Secretary Ahmad Ali appreciated steps and arrangements tak­en by the district ad­ministration.