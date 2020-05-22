Share:

KARACHI - Sindh Chief Minister (CM) Syed Murad Ali Shah has urged people of the country, particularly of Sindh, to celebrate Eid-ul-Fitr with simplicity in order to show solidarity with the coronavirus patients, their families and the poor people.

While addressing a press conference here at the auditorium of Sindh Assembly on Thursday, he said, “We are passing through a very critical phase of the pandemic, which is unprecedented in the recent history. Therefore, I am of the view that we all should celebrate Eid with simplicity.”

The CM was flanked by provincial ministers Dr Azra Pechuho, Saeed Ghani, Nasir Shah, Advisor Murtaza Wahab and MNA Agha Rafiullah. The chief minister said that he dedicated this Eid-ul-Fitr to the frontline workers against Covid-19 such as doctors, paramedical staff, police, Rangers and revenue dept officials who were selflessly fighting against the virus to save the lives of others. “This is a matchless service and we have lost seven doctors, five policemen and 20 personnel of the Pakistan Rangers in the process,” he said.

Paying rich tributes to the frontline workers, the chief minister said that 364 staffers of the health department had also been affected by the coronavirus. “Of them, 27 have recovered while seven of them have lost their lives while saving the lives of the patients,” he elaborated.

Those who have died are Dr Abdul Qadir Soomro, Dr Abdul Haq, Dr Zubaida Siraj, Dr Furqanul Haq, Dr Asar Ibrahim, Dr M Basheer Qasim and Dr Nawaz Gahouti.

He told media men that of total 274 policemen who were infected with the virus, 59 had recovered while five had died. “They were Hanif, ASI Anis, ASI Sher Gul Khan, ASI Mohammad Anwar and HC Abdul Aziz,” he informed.

Talking about the Pakistan Rangers personnel, the chief minister said that their 20 personnel had been affected by the coronavirus, and prayed for their early recovery.

The chief minister announced compensation for the frontline workers, who had lost their lives in the line of their duty. “I will also give a similar compensation to the frontline workers in the private sector by making necessary amendment in the law,” he said, and added that the compensation package was under preparation.

He said that there was a provision of compensation in case of accidental deaths. “We are also exploring ways and means to compensate others,” the CM said.

Syed Murad Ali Shah said that the international experiences and ground realities showed that Covid-19 had particularly affected the thickly populated areas.