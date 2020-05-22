Share:

KANDHKOT - Six more people tested positive for COVID-19 in Kashmore district on Thursday, taking the total number of patients in the district to 41, District Health Official (DHO) said. The health official said that of these six fresh patients, five belonged to Kashmore city while one was from Kandhkot.

He said when tests were conducted of the family members and close contacts of these people, they all tested positive for the coronavirus. “However, results of dozens of others are still awaited,” he added.

Talking to this scribe, locals were of the view that cases of COVID-19 were on the rise in the district since people were breaking the rule of social distancing by gathering at markets and bazaars in groups. They said people’s rush in bazaars due to Eid shopping was one of the main reasons for spread of the virus. They demanded the concerned authorities ensure implementation on the standard operating procedures (SOPs) in order to contain the spread of the pandemic.