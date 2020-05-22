Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) Thursday witnessed bearish trend as KSE 100-index closed at 33,836.61 points as compared to 33,932.81 points on the last working day, with negative change of 96.2 points (.028%). A total of 147,213,315 shares were traded compared to the trade of 165,101,285 shares during the previous day, whereas the value of shares traded during the day stood at Rs5.851 billion as compared to Rs6.869 billion during last trading day. As many as 340 companies transacted shares in the stock market, out of which 135 recorded gain and 187 sustained losses whereas the share price of18 companies remained unchanged. The three top traded companies were TRG Pak Ltd with a volume of 18,377,000 shares and price per share of Rs25.81, Hascol Petrol with a volume of 15,262,000 with price per share of Rs14.80 and Maple Leaf with a volume of 7,165,500 and price per share of Rs26.2.

Moreover, a hectic awareness campaign has also been launched to sensitize the people to observe necessary precautionary measures. Deputy Commissioner was sanguine of local philanthropists who are generously donating PPE (Personal Protective Equipments) to the medical staff who is working at the front line to control the spread of corona virus. He told that there is no shortage of PPE and entire staff deputed to look after the corona patients have all necessary protective gears. He also thanked FCCI for donating protective gears, Masks and other equipments for the corona patients.

Rana Muhammad Sikandar Azam Khan, President FCCI, told that Faisalabad has a unique privilege to prepare corona protective gears locally and there is no shortage of anything in this country. He further told that Faisalabad is also exporting woven face mask which are available in abundance. He told that now surgical mask are also being prepared in large quantity. “Government should also allow its exports as these are available in surplus in Pakistan”, he demanded.