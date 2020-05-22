Share:

ISLAMABAD - Minister for Railways Sheikh Rashid Ahmed Thursday said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government would take a stern action against people behind sugar crisis. Talking to a private news channel, he said the prime minister had fulfilled his promise by making sugar crisis report public. Commenting on the forensic report, the minister said names of Omni group and other political leaders hailing from Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) were very much visible in this report and warned the prime minister would not leave any person found involved in corruption or plundering the national money. He revealed that inquiry report on wheat crisis would also be finalized soon and in this connection, the prime minister had already given instructions to quarter concerned.