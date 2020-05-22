Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan on Thursday warned that spoilers were active against the Afghan peace process.

Addressing a weekly news briefing, Foreign Office spokesperson Aisha Farooqui said after the signing of the US-Taliban Peace Agreement, the Afghan peace process gained momentum.

“It is extremely critical to focus on the implementation of the US-Taliban peace agreement to arrive at broad-based and inclusive settlement in Afghanistan. At the same time, it is important to guard against spoilers working against the peace process,” she added.

“Pakistan has welcomed formation of negotiation team and the recent agreement between President Ashraf Ghani and Dr Abdullah Abdullah. We hope that the Afghan leaders would work together for peace and reconciliation in Afghanistan,” the spokesperson said.

“At this critical juncture, it is vitally important that all Afghan leaders work together constructively in the supreme interest of the Afghan people and help bring lasting peace and stability to the country affected by decades of violence and conflict. While reaffirming our abiding solidarity with the people of Afghanistan, Pakistan reiterates its commitment to support a peaceful, stable, united, democratic and prosperous Afghanistan, at peace with itself and its neighbours,” she added.

She said May 21 marked 291 days of the continued oppression, deliberate acts of terrorizing, inhuman lockdown and military siege faced by the innocent people in the Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir. “In recent acts of state terrorism, the Indian occupation forces have staged “fake encounters” and so-called cordon and search operations have continued. Kashmiri youth has been targeted and martyred,” she said.

Pakistan, she said, strongly rejects the Indian government’s sinister design to deprive the people of IOJ&K through “Jammu and Kashmir Grant of Domicile Certificate (Procedure), 2020.”