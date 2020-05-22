Share:

OUR Staff Reporter

LAHORE

Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar has announced creating a ‘Wall of Heroes’ in the Governor’s House to pay tribute to those, who came forward to help people in need in the wake of coronavirus pandemic.

Whole nation would be responsible for deaths due to COVID-19 following not taking proper protective measures. “We need to take protective measures to save the nation from some major catastrophe,” he said.

Ration worth Rs 300 crores had so far been distributed among the poor families under the banner of Punjab Development Network. Aab-i-Pak Authority would be authorized to impose fine and award confinement up to two years to the owners of companies found guilty of selling unsafe drinking water to people.

Governor was addressing a press conference along with Punjab University Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Niaz Ahmad, Lahore College for Women University Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Bushra and other Universities’ Vice-Chancellors at the Governor’s House on Thursday.

Governor said that the meeting had finalized a programme to teach Holy Quran with translation in all universities in the province. He said this programme of teaching Quran with translation would soon be started in all university across the country.

He thanked the universities’ Vice-Chancellors for their support in finalizing the programme to teach students Holy Quran with translation.

Later businessman Mian Misbahur Rehman and Khalid Ghazi of Naimat Company called on the Governor and presented PPE kits for doctors, masks and sanitizers worth Rs5 million. Meanwhile, the Governor handed over 1,000 PPE kits and other protection equipment to a public sector doctors’ delegation led by PTI Central leader Dr Azeemuddin Zahid Lakhvi for the doctors in Kasur.

Talking to mediamen, the Governor regretted that people had come out of their homes, soon after lockdown restrictions were eased, as if they had defeated the coronavirus. He said the whole nation would be responsible for increase in the number of deaths as people came out of their homes in droves.

He said the government had taken massive measures to protect masses from the dreadful coronavirus but it had to ease the lockdown to save people from economic bankruptcy. He said that he was worried only because the number of coronavirus-positive cases was increasing and there was no option but to take protective measures.

Replying to a question, the Governor said the Governor’s House in collaboration with the Punjab Development Network had so far distributed ration among over 10 lakh poor families. He said the ration would continue to be provided till the coronavirus pandemic would subside.

He said it had been decided that those, who gave over Rs10 million funds, to help the poor families and fight against the coronavirus pandemic would be reflected on the “Wall of Corona Heroes”at Governor’s House. He said the President and the Prime Minister would present commendation certificates to all those heroes.