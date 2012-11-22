

LAHORE – One of premier batsmen and former Pakistan captain M Yousuf set to return to international cricket as he has been named skipper of Lahore Lions to lead in the National Twenty20 Cup being commenced from December 2 to 10 at the National Stadium Karachi.

Yousuf thanked Almighty Allah and Pakistan Cricket Board chief Zaka Ashraf for allowing him to play in domestic cricket to prove his fitness and form in National Twenty20 Cup for selection in the national squad. He was allowed by the PCB after clearance from the committee to appear in the domestic cricket along with Shahid Afridi as the two were not allowed to appear in the Grade-I President’s Cup.

One of the best players Pakistan have produced can prove beneficial for country during the tours of India and South Africa if he selected in squad after proving his mettle in the domestic tournament.

After his appointment as a captain of Lahore Lions, the jubilant Yousaf said that he will do his best in the National Twenty20 Cup to impress selectors with his performance and try to win the tournament for his team. He cannot predict that how long he will be able to play international cricket for Pakistan. He is fit enough to contribute for Pakistan in future too, he added.

"I'm looking forward to do well in the T20 tournament to prove my credentials and lead the Lahore Lions to the best of my abilities. He would try his best to clinch the tournament for Lahore Lions,” he added.

Earlier, Yousuf was told by the chief selector Iqbal Qasim to prove his fitness and form by playing in domestic cricket. If he could prove his credentials, he will be included in the national squad for Pakistan tour to India and South Africa. His aim is to show selectors his form and fitness in the domestic cricket. Yousuf even tried to appear for Port Qasim Authority team in the ongoing Grade-I President's Trophy but was refused by Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) as his name was not in the list of final 20 provided to Pakistan Cricket Board, which stated that he was ineligible according to the rules.

However, the middle-order batsman, who has played 90 Tests and 288 one-day internationals, has been given an opportunity by Lahore Region Cricket Association (LRCA) to lead Lahore Lions.

"My aim is to return to international cricket by proving my form and fitness. I can't say if I'll be selected for the series against India or South Africa as it’s up to the selection committee and the Pakistan Cricket Board," Yousuf added. The Lahore Region Cricket Association president said that the offer was made to Yousuf to acknowledge his services he rendered for Pakistan.

Yousuf also thanked the Lahore Region Cricket Association president Kh Nadeem for providing him an opportunity to lead Lahore Lions in National Twenty20 Cup.