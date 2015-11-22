Havelian: Nearly 50 villages in Abbottabad district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa were cut off from other parts of the area, following a massive landslide today.

According to reports, the landslide hit Poona village in Havelian area late night. The landslide completely damaged a road and cut off nearly 50 villages from rest of the region.

Daily life came to a standstill today in the area, where as no casualties or damages were reported till today morning.

Local authorities were making efforts to repair the road and reach villagers in the mountainous district of KPK, where magnitude-7.5 earthquake on Oct 26 killed over 200 people and left thousands homeless.