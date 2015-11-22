LAHORE - Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Pervaiz Rashid has said that all institutions are working in harmony and coordination in the larger interest of the country.

Terming the recent visit of the army chief to the US a continuation of that held by Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif last month, the minister said the army chief visits any country in the world as per the policies of the government to furnish input on the matters which need to be acted upon through interaction of the army and his counterpart. Describing visit of General Raheel as positive, he said from day one civilian and the military sides are working in complete harmony and coordination. He said that the proof is the end to violenct incidents in the country.

Pervaiz Rashid was interacting with media at meet the Press programme organised by Punjab Press Gallery Committee here yesterday.

Pervaiz Rashid said to a question on giving extension to army chief that at the stage when a year is left to the current term of the army chief, discussion on giving extension is not only premature but may also harmful as Zarb-e-Azab is underway. He said that debate on state institutes should be avoided for the national interest. Speaking about the Karachi operation, he said it will continue till elimination of all criminals. He vowed that no criminal would be allowed to take shelter behind politics.

He said to a question that certain elements may be interested in conflict between political forces and state institutions however they have failed. He said it is the fruit of this harmony and consensus that today Pakistan is much safer.

On PTI rigging allegations, the Minister said these charges have lost vitality after results of the local bodies’ elections, Lahore by-polls, judicial commission report. He said rigging charges have in fact caused loss to the PTI itself so Khan should now learn to accept results.

On Indian involvement in Pakistan, Rashid said Prime Minister has presented proofs to the UN and the US and Pakistan case has gained strength at international level after the Modi Government adopted the policy of intolerance towards minorities which has been resented even by the Indian people themselves. He said coming days will prove Pakistan’s case.

On attacks on the Rangers in Karachi, he said it was a reaction to the brave and fearless tackling of our security persons with terrorists.