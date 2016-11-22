ISLAMABAD: Chief Minister Balochistan Nawab Sanaullah Khan Zehri has directed the concerned to speed-up work on Kachi Canal project for its timely completion.

He stated this while talking to project director of Kachi Canal who called on him in Dera Bugti. The chief minister said that Kachi Canal project would irrigate 55,000 acre land in Dera Bugti District besides it would also create immense job opportunities for people of Balochistan and improve provincial economy.

On this occasion, project director briefed chief minister about Kachi Canal project.