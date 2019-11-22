Share:

SARGODHA - Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) Regional Manager Umer Hayat said that political pressure and tout mafia have been removed and regional Sui gas office is not a prohibited area for public now.

The staff is always busy in redressal of citizen’s grievances, he said. He was addressing to media persons at Press Club. Umer Hayat said the corrupt mafia had been activated for 30 to 40 years. He said he had the passion of public service and doors of his office remained open for masses.

He said when he came here in June 2019 as Regional Manager, people were suffering the problems of gas load shedding and low pressure which now almost eliminated by the hectic efforts of SNGPL officers and officials. He said 100 kilometers long 4-inch pipeline from 150 kilometers is being laid in place of 35 year old pipeline network which was causing problems in city area.