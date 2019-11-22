Share:

The police arrested a man and four of his friends after the man's daughter submitted a petition against them, accusing them of rape.

Although a medical report has yet to be released, the girl, aged 13, had alleged in the petition that her father and four of his friends raped her. The police have since registered an FIR against the man and his friends, taking them into custody until a medical report ascertains more facts.

