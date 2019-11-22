Share:

Bahawalpur - The 16th Convocation of the Islamia University of Bahawalpur was held at its Main Auditorium on Thursday.

Punjab Governor Chaudhary Muhammad Sarwar said that all the universities across the Punjab were being provided clean and green environment.

Adhocism has been abolished in the universities to ensure meritocracy, transparency and stability in the affairs of the universities. During the last few months as many as 20 vice chancellors have been appointed in the universities replacing interim arrangements, said the governor on the occasion.

He said that Muslim Ummah is facing many challenges and people of Kashmir and Palestine are being suppressed by the occupation forces and they must have their right of freedom. He said that it is his fourth visit to the Islamia University of Bahawalpur for participation in the convocation and this is the only university where he visited so many times.

The faculty and students of the Islamia University of Bahawalpur are devoted towards education and their passion for teaching and research is praise worthy. He also appreciated the expansion and development initiatives of Dr Athar Mahboob to bring IUB at optimal usage of resources benefiting the community. The renewable energy project and automation of the administrative and academic departments is also commendable.

Earlier, Governor awarded degrees and medals to 1416 students including 24 PhDs, 101 MPhil, 1230 BS and MA, MSc and 44 gold and 44 silver medalists. Governor Punjab also inaugurated newly constructed building of faculty of Management Sciences and Hakra Art Gallery in the College of Art and Design. The Governor praised the creative and innovative art work of fine arts students. Public representatives, Vice Chancellors of several universities, civil and military officials and dignitaries attended the convocation in large number.