ISLAMABAD - National Vocational & Technical Training Commission (NAVTTC) and leading authorities offering skills training in country have joined hands to establish five centres of excellence, one each in four provinces and one in federal city.

A statement issued said that formal agreements for the construction and renovation work of the selected training centres were signed between NAVTTC and provincial Technical Education and Vocational Training Authorities (TEVTA) here at a ceremony held in NAVTTC HQs, Islamabad.

Chairman NAVTTC Syed Javed Hasan in his welcome remarks said that establishment of centres of excellence is a huge opportunity for all stakeholders to explore various possibilities for making the TVET sector of the country dynamic and productive. He said that these centres of excellence are being designed such that they will become a critical component for success of the sector. On this occasion, the Chairman was pleased to announce the formal launch of Hunarmand Jawan component of ‘Kamyab Jawan’ programme and shared details with the participants.

While addressing the ceremony, Executive Director NAVTTC Dr. Nasir Khan remarked that conducive learning environment, well-trained teachers and high-quality equipment will boost the learning avenues for Pakistani youth.

He hoped that the establishment of these centres of excellence will promote excellence in the technical training environment for the development of trained youth according to latest training trends.

These 5 centres of excellence will be fully functional by the next year, he added.

Speaking at the occasion, the representatives of respective TEVTAs appreciated the cascading approach for bringing quality in the framework. Establishment of these centres will provide training for students following the Competency Based Training (CBT) approach. They will also house continuous professional development activities for teaching faculty as well as assessors and institute managers across Pakistan.

Upgradation of existing five teacher training institutes into centres of excellence is one of the highlights of PM’s “Skills for All” strategy and “TVET Reform Support Programme”. These centres of excellence will offer a functional and sustainable model of quality training of TVET managers, teachers, instructors and assessors in the TVET system of the country.

The centres of excellence are being established in Islamabad, Peshawar, Lahore, Kotri and Hub to promote excellent learning environment for youth aspiring their career within TVET sector with the support of European Union, Germany and Norway. These centres would be established in collaboration with the development partners of NAVTTC as part of ongoing reform within the technical and vocational education and training sector of Pakistan.