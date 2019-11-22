Share:

LAHORE - Alhamra Art Museum Lahore will remain open for the public throughout a week instead of five days. According to an Alhamra spokesperson, it was decided during a meeting headed by Lahore Arts Council (LAC) Executive Director Athar Ali Khan here on Thursday. The artists whose paintings have been restored included Anna Molka Ahmed, Colin David, Moin Najmi, Ghulam Rasool, Mehmood Butt, Ahmed Shahbaz, Salima Hashmi and Mian Ijazul Hassan. The museum was also adorned with exceptional artworks of Jamie Engineer, Merry Katrina, Kamil Khan, Mumtaz, Anna Molka Ahmed, Saeed Akhtar and Khalid Iqbal. On this ocassion, Athar Ali Khan said the Alhamra Art Museum was an important institution, adding that around 300 artworks of 118 world-renowned artists were displayed.