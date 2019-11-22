Share:

LAHORE - Ali Imtiaz Warraich has been nominated as general secretary for PTI central Punjab chapter. He has replaced Shoaib Siddique who will be given some other responsibility in party’s central organisation. A notification to this effect was issued by PTI’s Chief Organizer Saifullah Khan Nyazee on Thursday. PTI governing body central Punjab congratulated him on his new assignment. Dr Misbah Zafar, Maj (r) Zafar Chattha, Malik Umair Wahid and other party workers also exchanged greetings and expressed hope he would come up with the best.