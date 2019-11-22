Share:

Rawalpindi - An alleged gangster has sued three police officers including city police chief in the apex court accusing them of implicating him in fake cases, raiding his residence and harassing the family members, informed sources on Thursday.

The police submitted its reply with the court stating the petition is a gangster and involved in a series of crimes including heading notorious 333 Gang after judge issued notices to the respondents, they said.

According to sources, Farrukh Imtiaz Khokhar, who is son of notorious alleged land grabber Imtiaz Ali alias Taji Khokhar and is also added on the fourth schedule – a list of people closely monitored due to their possible links with militant groups or involvement in harmful activities – filed a writ petition number 3297/2019 under article 199 of the Constitution of Islamic Republic of Pakistan, 1973 with Lahore High Court (LHC) Rawalpindi Bench making City Police Officer, SP Potohar Division and SHO PS Airport as respondents.

“CPO Rawalpindi under the command of the ruling party is going to involve the petitioner in any other criminal case falsely,” he told the court.

He added earlier police had arrested him in two murder cases registered with police stations Airport and Sadiqabad but courts of additional and session judges had acquitted him in the both cases. He informed court no case of any kind of extortion, murder and land grabbing is registered against him in any police station of the region. The petitioner said he had registration number 333 of different vehicles but the CPO had issued a release in media accusing him of running 333 Gang involving in criminal activities. He also added SP Potohar Division, acting upon on illegal directions of CPO, made forceful entrance in the house of petitioner along with other police officials and searched the whole house and then left the premises. He prayed to the court to pass direction to respondents to not raid his house illegally or stop calling him in police stations. Accepting the petition for hearing, LHC Rawalpindi Bench Justice Shahid Abbasi issued notices to police seeking reply. A senior police officer, when contacted, confirmed that police had received notices and also submitted its detailed reply in response to the writ petition filed by a notorious land grabber.

Sharing further details, he said police told court that a large numbers of terror gangs are being operated in the city heads and members of which were involved in kidnapping, dacoities, child molesting and collection of extortion. The police also apprised the court CPO issued orders to eliminate all the terror gangs in order to maintain law and order situation in the city.

“The petitioner is added in fourth schedule besides running 333 Gang in the city,” the police mentioned in its reply submitted with court. He said police also told court neither police implicated the petitioner in any false case nor raided his residence illegally. Police also told court the petitioner was not kidnapped from the police station Airport.

After completion of arguments of both parties, LHC Rawalpindi Justice Shahid Abbasi put off hearing till December 11, 2019.