LAHORE - President Dr Arif Alvi on Thursday said that establishment of State of Madinah in Pakistan was the mission of PTI’s government which was looking for ways to implement this idea.

Addressing a seminar on ‘Riasat-e-Madinah, Mumlikat-e-Pakistan and Iqbal Ka Pakistan’ organized by the Iqbal Academy Pakistan at Awain-e-Iqbal, the president said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) had a vision to make Pakistan a modern, Islamic and welfare state and for the purpose it was imperative to ensure equality of law.

“There is nothing wrong for the people to desire for a system based on equality, which was the essence of Islamic teachings”, he remarked, adding that they were justified as there were so many Hadith and incidents in the history of Islam which stressed the importance of equality.

President Alvi believed that a real welfare state could only be established on the pattern of State of Madinah and the visions of Dr Allama Muhammad Iqbal and Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah were of high importance.

He regretted that some people reacted inappropriately to Prime Minister Imran Khan’s objective to make Pakistan a Madina-like welfare state.

President Alvi said the plight of Muslims in India today had crystallised the importance of Two-Nation Theory. The Indian top court’s decision on Babri Mosque had severely hurt the sentiments of Muslims in India and across the globe, he added.

He said Prime Minister Imran Khan had spoken at length on the issues of global warming, Islamophobia, Kashmir and money laundering at the United Nations. He said Pakistan was a respectful country which was evident from the fact that it had responded to India’s aggression and then handed the captured Indian pilot over to New Delhi.

He said a change was taking place as the Pakistani nation was moving forward with confidence. Pakistan would emerge as a strong country, he added.

The president cited the example of China, which, he said, had become a centre of education. It was utmost important for the nation to get education from all over the world, he added.

The president also distributed shields among the organisers of the ‘Iqbal Mela’, which was held at Greater Iqbal Park.

Addressing the seminar, PTI’s central Punjab President Ejaz Ahmad Chaudhry put up many recommendations for promoting Iqbal’s vision. He said that Iqbaliant would be made part of the educational syllabus and the government would set up a separate section on Iqbaliat in all public libraries. Lauding the national services of Allama Iqbal, he said Iqbal gave the idea of a separate nation to the Muslims of Indian sub-continent to liberate them from slavery. “His poetry acted as great motivational force for the Muslims,” he added.

Ejaz Ch said Pakistan would not have come into being if the Muslims did not have the leadership of Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah and Allama Iqbal. He said solution to all problems facing the country today lay in the implementation of Iqbal’s philosophy of “Khudi” (self-recognition) which could serve as beacon for all times to come.

Other noted PTI leaders including Ali Imtiaz Warraich, Shoaib Siddque, Usman Saeed Basra, Hafiz Ubaidullah and Khawaja Aamer Raza also turned up at the event.