SIALKOT - The students of Govt Girls Primary School Daadowali, in Sambrial tehsil, are forced to get education under the open sky in dense foggy and cold weather.

The school management claimed that the buildings department had declared the ancient school as dangerous, as the rooftop and walls of the classrooms were badly cracked and crumbling. They said that the dangerous school building could collapse at any time.

The buildings department officials had advised immediate evacuation of this dangerous declared school building in a bid to avert any untoward incident .

The officials also asked the Sialkot education department to shift this school and its students to any nearby building. But, instead of shifting the school, Sialkot education department had allegedly turned a blind eye to the issue, forcing the students to get education while sitting under the open sky in such dense foggy, misty and cold weather bu taking their lives to great risk.

.Sambrial tehsil’s religious, education and political circles have expressed grave concern over the critical situation. They said that they had brought the situation into the notice of the concerned officials of Sialkot education department but it remained all in vain.

They have urged the Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar, Commissioner Gujranwala Division Zulfiqar Ahmed Ghuman and Sialkot Deputy Commissioner Dr. Umer Sher Chatta to look into the matter in the larger interest of the students.

The parents of several students said that they were much perturbed due to this critical situation. They said that Sialkot education department officials were still reluctant to shift this school to any other safe and suitable building and place as well.

Sialkot education department officials ,when contacted, said that they had been waiting for any “go ahead” from high ups of the Punjab education department.

School management said that the number of the school students has reduced to only 65 students with their three female teachers.

