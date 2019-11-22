Share:

SIALKOT - Special teams have started the special audit of non-salary funds of Rs.86 million issued by the Punjab government to 1,787 government schools in Sialkot district here.

Officials added that the teams have also took the relevant official record of these funds in above-mentioned schools for audit purposes.

Fine arts students will hold a day-long exhibition on “ Iqbal’s Philosophy Through Pictorial Lens” at Govt. College Women University (GCWU) Sialkot here today(Friday).

Vice Chancellor GCWU Prof.Dr. Rukhsana Kausar told that Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan will open this exhibition.