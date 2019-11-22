Share:

ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Imran Khan has summoned the High Powered Selection Board meeting tomorrow as the Establishment Division has completed the preparations of the meeting, The Nation has learnt.

The meeting was scheduled in the first week of November, but it was rescheduled due to the death of a close relative of Secretary Establishment Division and Jamiat Ullema Islam (F) anti-government Azadi March in Islamabad.

The Prime Minister will chair the meeting while Secretary Establishment Division, Secretary Cabinet Division and Secretary to PM will attend the meeting.

The meeting will review the promotion cases including ACRs and intelligence reports of grade-21 bureaucrats of different services groups and take the decision in this regard. They said, over one dozen officers of Pakistan Administrative Service (PAS) would be promoted to grade-22.

They said that at least 10 positions of grade-22 including six posts of federal secretaries and four posts of special secretaries are lying vacant in important ministries and divisions. They mentioned a major reshuffle in the federal bureaucracy is expected after the board meeting because more than 15 positions of federal secretaries and special secretaries of grade-22 are lying vacant in bureaucracy.

The different sections of Establishment Division last month had finalised the panels of grade-21 officers of different services groups and forwarded them to Secretary Establishment Division office.

A senior bureaucrat told The Nation that the senior bureaucrats are disappointed due to the delay in the board meeting.

They mentioned that the date of Central Selection Board meeting also could not be issued due to the delay in the board meeting. They said that the promotion case of grade-21 officer and secretary in-charge of Information and Broadcasting Division will also be part of the meeting agenda.