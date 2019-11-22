Share:

BUCHAREST - An exhibition of Chinese royal goldware of Ming Dynasty opened Wednesday at the National History Museum of Romania, on the occasion of the 70th anniversary of China-Romania diplomatic relations.The exhibition “Royal Gold Wares of Wanli Period, Ming Dynasty -- Dong Bo Zhai Collection” is the first collaboration between National History Museum of Romania and a Chinese private museum.At its opening ceremony, Chinese Ambassador to Romania Jiang Yu said that “culture is colorful because of communication, and culture is enriched by mutual learning.”“It is hoped that the people of the two countries will share their hearts and minds, and jointly build the friendship through cultural exchanges and mutual understanding,” she added. Irina Cajal, undersecretary of state of the Romanian Culture Ministry, said that cultural exchanges are “the best way” to enhance friendship between the people of the two countries.

The exhibition is the second large-scale Chinese exhibition held at the National History Museum after the 2013 “Treasures of China,” which gives the Romanian people a chance to appreciate at close range the exquisite craftsmanship of ancient China, and enhance their understanding of China, said Cajal.