KARACHI - Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has said that he neither knows Yousuf Thelewala nor has ever met him but under a pre-planned conspiracy a ‘spoon-fed statement’ of the accused has been recorded on a mobile phone in which Thelewala has taken his name. “This is quite surprising for me that my connection with an accused, a mass-murderer, has been tried to establish but this attempt is bound to foil as it is baseless, unfounded and malafied.” This he said on Thursday while talking to media at NIM where he presided over graduation ceremony of 27-Mid-term Career Management Course (MCMC) here at National Institute of Management (NIM). He said that he held a meeting with IG Police Dr Kaleem Imam, Additional IG Karachi Ghulam Nabi Memon on Thursday morning gave them the task to conduct an inquiry and trace the conspiracy, whatsoever, how his name was taken by the accused. “I have also asked them to inquire as to how a selected reporter(s) was allowed to record the statement of the accused in his mobile phone, otherwise

there was mention of my meeting with the accused in the press conference,”

he said. He said that in 2017 Yousuf Thelewala was arrested by Pakistan Rangers, Sindh and the accused was saying that he had met him. “Let the inquiry take its course,” he said. To another question, the chief minister

said that a car with fake number plate was playing on the roads with a police mobile escorting it. “This video went viral on social media and I asked the Minister Excise & Taxation to trace out the owner of the car,” he said and added the minister excise told him that the vehicle belonged to Governor House. He said that the police have registered an FIR but it was not against the Governor.

“When I became the chief minister I got all the CM House vehicles registered with Excise & taxation department and I would talk to the Governor and request him to get all his house vehicles registered,”

he said. To another question about proposed reshuffle in the cabinet, the chief minister

said it was his discretion. “Cabinet is reshuffled in consultation with party leadership and we will do when we will feel its needed,” he said and added what the media channels were guessing was not correct. Responding to a question, the chief minister said that had tomato and other vegetable price were high only in Sindh he would have been responsible.

“This price hike has trickled down from the federal government to the provinces,” he said.ADDRESS AT NIMMurad addressing the participants of 27thMCMC at NIMS, said that the country was facing serious challenges, including financial, governance and others.

He added that most of the issues have cropped up because the bureaucracy

has stopped working. “The officers

who used to take bold initiatives now prefer to get side-postings,” he said and added “we have to identify the reasons

behind reluctance of the officer to perform,” he said. Murad said that the reluctance could not be termed as ‘incompetence’

but it has multiple reasons which the government has to address. “I believe that the government officers in terms of their competence were low-paid,” he said and added their salary packages must be attractive.Quoting father of nation, Quaid-e-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah, the chief minister said that he had urged the government

officers in 1947 to make the country a liveable country where law and order must be exemplary and stop corruption. “Today, in the crime index Pakistan stands at 180 while Bangladesh

which was carved out of Pakistan has better position at 147 number,” he lamented. The chief urged the participants

of MCMC who would qualify for promotion to grade BS-18 must work with dedication and devotion without any fear. “The development of this country

as an honest and hardworking nation

lies in the hands of bureaucracy,” he said and added “we all will have to work hard for our country and its people.”Those who spoke on the occasion was Mohsin Mushtaq Chandna, DG NIM, Karachi. The chief minister gave away certificates to the participants who had qualified the course. KIRAN SITARASpeaking at Kiran Sitara Conference at PAF Museum, the chief minister said that our girls have to come over. “Shaheed

Mohterma Benazir Bhutto became the prime minister of Pakistan, I foresee in each and every girls student present in this conference going to be Benazir Bhutto,” he said. “Whenever female students

have been given space they leave behind the male students,” he said. He said that his government was fight to control Hepatitis, TB, stunting and such other diseases to make Sindh a healthy province. He added that during the last two days the health department under a special initiative had administered

anti-Typhoid injections to 18000 people and we have set a target of two