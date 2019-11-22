Share:

LAHORE - Punjab Assembly Speaker Chaudhry Parvez Elahi called on Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar at his office on Thursday and discussed various matters of mutual interest.

The two leaders discussed ways to strengthen relations between the PTI and PML-Q and agreed to continue working for people’s welfare.

Federal Housing Minister Tariq Bashir Cheema and MNA Monis Elahi were also present at the meeting, which lasted for two hours.

The chief minister praised Elahi for running the House in the best manner. He said that allies would be taken along in the journey of provincial development, adding that conspiracies of those trying to create misunderstandings would not succeed. He said the mission of public service would be accomplished by benefitting from each other’s experiences. He said, “We are taking public welfare initiatives, which the past rulers failed to take in years. The era of fooling people through hollow slogans is over and the country has started moving on the road to change.”

Buzdar said the new local bodies system would give a new dimension to public service and this system would provide relief to the common man. He said that a record legislation was made in Punjab in a short period and record of the incumbent assembly in terms of legislation is better than the past assemblies. At least 28 bills and acts aimed at public welfare have been passed by the Punjab Assembly so far, he said. Elahi said he would always be standing by Buzdar.

He said those trying to weaken the alliance would not succeed, adding that the past government dented people’s interest by disbanding the public welfare projects initiated in his tenure as chief minister of Punjab. He said, “We will work together to provide relief to people and Buzdar is serving people of the province dedicatedly. It is better to solve every problem through consultations. Merit and good governance rule the province instead of personal likes and dislikes.”

Kissan platforms set up

at 32 model bazaars

Kissan platforms have been set up at 32 model bazaars in different districts to give direct relief to people.

Buzdar said that farmers would sell their produce directly at these platforms and they had been provided space at these bazaars free of cost. He said that Kissan platforms have been set up at 12 model bazaars in Lahore Division, one each at model bazaars in Bahawalpur and Sahiwal divisions, four each in Gujranwala and Faisalabad divisions and three each in DG Khan and Sargodha divisions.

Similarly, two Kissan platforms have been set up in Rawalpindi Division and the same number of platforms in Multan Division. He said that no compromise would be made on supply of eatables to people at affordable rates. Kissan platforms will help provide vegetables at subsidized rates, he said. “There is no room for profiteering in Punjab. Indiscriminate action will be taken against hoarders and profiteers. The government is taking steps to provide relief to people,” the chief minister said.

PARLIAMENTARIANS CALL ON CM

Special Assistant to PM Nadeem Afzal Chan and MPAs held separate meetings with Chief Minister Usman Buzdar at his office.

The MPAs apprised the chief minister of the problems in their constituencies. The chief minister issued directions to officials to solve these problems. Speaking on this occasion, Buzdar said that genuine problems of MPAs would be solved on a priority basis and public representatives would be given respect. “Your honour is my honour. Opinion of assembly members will be given importance in development schemes,” he added. He said the last Punjab government was a one-man show and assembly members were not consulted on any issue.