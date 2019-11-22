Share:

China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) is a development and strategic scheme. However, it is core component of china’s one belt one road (OBOR) policy aimed at bringing economic region a lization in the globalized world.

It intends to promote connectivity across Pakistan with a network of highways, railways and pipe lines accompanied by energy, industrial and other infrastructure development projects to address critical energy shortages needed to boast Pakistan’s economic growth. (CPEC) is not merely a solitary road plan. Since it is a major component of china’s one belt, one road (OBOR) initiative. It includes, framework and plat form for comprehensive and substantive cooperation between China and Pakistan.

On the other hand, there are four areas of focus: development of Gowader port, energy projects, transport infrastructure and investment as well industrial cooperation China to expand Gwadar port with construction of nine new multipurpose docks. Mega cargo terminals will be created over an area of 12 Km. Dredging will be carried out in order to deepen the channels so that large ships could dock on the port.

A special economic zone an airport, state of the art hospital and ancillary development projects are also included in the plan in this way, a total of more than $ 1 billion will spend in Gawadar. CPEC is a magnan moves opportunity. It has the potential to bring Pakistan out of the cortex of disaster. We need roads: infrastructure modern railway network, and above all energy.

Big risks have big reward we should learn to manage risks associates with it. We should prepare ourselves to win its reward. We need to understand that there is a great regional and international propaganda orchestrate by powers against both countries we must not. Let our fears sabotage this great game changer. This is a win-win situation for both countries.

AYESHA BARKAT,

Kech.