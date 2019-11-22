Share:

ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Imran Khan Thursday said that the present government is focusing significantly on provision of quality and affordable healthcare to all segments of society.

The Prime Minister stated this while talking to a delegation of Executives from Global Fund during a meeting at his office. The Global Fund is working in healthcare sector of different developing countries for eradication of communicable diseases The delegation was led by Executive Director of the Global Fund Mr. Peter Sands.

The Prime Minister said under the “Ehsas” flagship program, some private hospitals have been empanelled, and the proposed initiative can be shared with these hospitals to address the incidence of TB in Balochistan, interior Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and South Punjab.

He assured the delegation of all possible cooperation from the government towards effective implementation of the proposed initiative.