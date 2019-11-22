Share:

Okara - Hundreds of people were booked for spreading smog by setting on fire the paddy stubs in the fields.

Strict action was being taken against the smog spreaders at the directions of the Deputy Commissioner Maryam Khan.

Assistant Director Agriculture Muhammad Riaz Anjum and his staff visited the villages Akbar, Dhota, Kamir. Assistant Collector Rana Rabnawaz and staff checked smog at Shernagar, Shergarh, Chak 20/D, Bhutta Mohabat. The Naib Tehsildar Javed Iqbal and staff checked smog at villager 9/1R. They visited Bama Bala. The PS Haveli Lakha staff visited village 42/SP. The smog spreaders including Shahadat Ali, Zulfiqar, Hidar, Bashir, Muhammad Akram, Zakir Ali, Ali Sher, Liaqat Ali, Muhammad Umar, Abdul Karim, Muhammad Rauf and Muhammad Ahmad were booked in the police stations concerned.

A young woodcutter died by falling down the tree on his own axe. Abdur Rahman of village Sodhiwal was cutting the high branch of tree with an axe. Suddenly he lost balance and fell down the tree. His axe fell on ground earlier and he fell on the axe and died. The local people carried him to his house where cries of grief started rising on this sudden death.

Meanwhile, Inland Tax Chief Commissioner Shabaan Bhatti’s paid surprise visit to Okara.

He visited various tax return centers established in the city. Inspector Sabir Ali, Inspector Naveed Ahmed, Inspector Arif Mehmood, Inspector Anwar Wasim briefed the Chief Commissioner about the ongoing work on the return centers. Chief Commissioner Shabaan Bhatti applauded the entire team of Okara Zone Office, Commissioner Dr Javed Iqbal Sheikh assured that every possible steps would be taken to increase revenue and tax returns in Okara region.

Chief Commissioner Bhatti congratulated the entire Okara Zone team. Commissioner Dr Javed Iqbal Sheikh assured that every step would be taken to increase revenue and tax returns in Okara region. Chief Commissioner Shaban Bhatti said that citizens should perform their national duty while filing tax returns on time and due taxes should be paid on time too. “That is how we can ensure the survival and development of the country and the nation,” Shaban said and added, “The Federal Board of Revenue is committed to providing all possible facilities to taxpayers and will play its full role in this regard.”