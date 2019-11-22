Share:

PM Imran Khan presented his serious concerns over the concept of west regarding Islam. There is no relation between Islam and terrorism. Terrorism has nothing to do with Islam or any other religion. The step taken by Pakistan, Turkey and Malaysia to start an English channel to aware the people regarding Islam, is an intelligent and bold step.

Apart from this step other policies are required to aware the west regarding Islam. It can be done through media or foreign affairs. The policies must be framed with proper targets kept in my mind. All the Muslim countries need to come forward and address the world that Islam preaches peace. After 9/11 we have witnessed that anti-Islamic activities have been increased. It’s the responsibility of the whole Muslim nations to aware west regarding reality of the peaceful nation.

ENGR. OMAR SHAHKAR,

Islamabad.