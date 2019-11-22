Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Judicial Commission of Pakistan (JCP) Thursday recommended the names of three lawyers for their appointment as additional judges of the Islamabad High Court (IHC).

Sources said that the names proposed by the JCP also included a female lawyer from Sindh.

The meeting of commission held under the chairmanship of Chief Justice of Pakistan Asif Saeed Khan Khosa and attended by four senior judges of the Supreme Court and Chief Justice of IHC Justice Athar Minallah and Federal Law Minister Farogh Naseem at the Supreme Court building.

The meeting considered the names of advocate Ghulam Azam Qambar from Balochistan, Fiaz Ahmed Jandran from the federal capital, and Lubna Pervaiz from Sindh for additional judge of the Islamabad High Court. It will be the first time that IHC would have a female judge.

The recommendations have now been sent to Parliamentary Committee on Judges’ appointment for approval.