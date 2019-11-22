Share:

LOS ANGELES - Kim Kardashian West is ‘’so proud’’ of Kylie Jenner after she sold her cosmetics company for $500 million.

The 22-year-old reality star sold a majority stake in her Kylie Cosmetics and Kylie Skin brands to beauty giant Coty - which owns around 77 brands including Hugo Boss, Burberry, Rimmel and Max Factor - last week and her older half-sister thinks her sibling is ‘’inspiring and amazing’’.

She gushed: ‘’I’m so proud of her. To think in her early 20s, she built a business off of something that she first was insecure about and finding confidence and, you know, just tapping into that and figuring out how to make an amazing product and just being true to herself and doing what she loves to do, that’s so inspiring and so amazing and I’m so proud of her.’’

And Kim revealed Kylie had been planning for over a year to sell the 51 % stake in her company.

She added to ‘Entertainment Tonight’: ‘’I’ve known that selling her business was always in the works for her for a long time.

‘’A lot of companies were bidding and really wanted to buy her brand, and so selling just about half of it was a decision that she made about a year ago and, you know, that she wanted to.’’