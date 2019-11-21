Share:

LAHORE - The Board of Directors at both Naya Jeevan and doctHERs have announced that Khaqan Sikander has been appointed as their joint chief executive officer (CEO), effective November 1st, 2019. Naya Jeevan designs and delivers high impact health and wellness solutions for corporations and workers in corporate value chains while doctHERs is a digital health platform that matches the underutilized capacity of female doctors to the unmet needs of health-seekers. The owners of both companies had been scouting the Pakistani talent pool for a dynamic, high-impact leader who can significantly accelerate the growth and sustainable impact of both Naya Jeevan and doctHERs over the coming years. Commenting on the new appointment, Dr Asher Hasan – the founder and executive chairman of Naya Jeevan and doctHERs said: “We are extremely confident that Khaqan will provide the type of hands-on leadership that is needed to take these early-to-mid stage companies to their full potential.” Khaqan Sikander has over a decade of corporate experience in Pakistan, most recently as Member, Board of Directors (Healthcare) and GM of Aman Foundation, one of Pakistan’s leading social enterprises focused on health and education.

He has also worked on United Nations (UN) projects in the Middle East, Latin America and Africa.

Over the past decade, Naya Jeevan has successfully established itself as a trusted insurance partner of corporate clients such as Unilever, Friesland Campina (Engro Foods), Shell and RB among many others. Since February 2017, doctHERs’ efforts have been focused on bridging the service delivery gap in Pakistan’s health ecosystem by connecting underutilized female doctors to underserved health consumers via digital technology. Over the past 12 months, doctHERs has impacted over a million lives, validated by its recent induction into the Million Lives Club, a global initiative supported by the Global Innovation Fund that celebrates innovators and social entrepreneurs who are scaling impact across the globe by improving the lives of those living on less than $5 a day.

Moving forward, the two companies will work together as an integrated healthcare solutions provider delivering a turnkey solution to large-scale, private and public-sector entities.