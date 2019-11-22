Share:

PESHAWAR - Khyber Pakhtunkhwa cabinet in a meeting here Thursday with Chief Minister Mahmood Khan in chair approved constitution of a commission for monitoring of charity collection by different organizations in the province.

“The commission will be headed by secretary interior with four other members to work for regularisation of charity collection in the province,” said Shaukat Yousafzai, Provincial Minister for Information.

Briefing newsmen about decisions taken in cabinet, the information minister said government was already working over regulating charity collection, but the commission was formed for fully focusing over the issue and remove the loopholes in checking process.

Shaukat said, “Pakistan has to comply with demands made in FATF (Financial Action Task Force) to prove that we are a responsible nation and are fully cooperating in international efforts of combating terrorism through blocking financial support to extremists and terrorist organizations.”

Cabinet approves drafting of act for Kaghan Development Authority

Earlier, Chief Minister Mahmood Khan informed the cabinet that in order to give boost to agriculture sector Chashma Right Bank Canal (CBRC) lift canal had been made part of CPEC that would usher in a new era of prosperity by meeting demands of agriculture sector of the region. He directed comprehensive planning to stop rapid reduction in agriculture land in the province. The cabinet also had a presentation on Ehsas Programme by Adviser to Prime Minister Dr Sania Nishtar who also heads the programme.

During the briefing, cabinet members were informed that a total of 134 programmes were included in Ehsas Programme for welfare of people in the country. An Ehsas app for parliamentarians would soon be launched within 10 days for guidance of parliament members about areas where people lives in poverty and need official support for provision of different facilities.

Similarly, a Citizen app of Ehsas Programme would be launched within a month for information of general masses about nature of different schemes launched under the programme, Shaukat added.

He said under Ehsas Programme about 120 Langars (Free meals for deserving people) were providing food to people in different parts of the country.

Under the programme interest-free loans will be provided to about 80,000 applicants on monthly basis, he added.

During the meeting, the chief minister issued directives to all deputy commissioners for extending full cooperation in collection of data for Ehsas Programme and asked them to remove hurdles in data collection.

The CM further directed the concerned quarters to improve Zakat disbursement system and also make comprehensive planning to control dengue outbreak next year.

The cabinet also discussed recent shortage of flour in the province and was informed that due to untimely rains and export to Afghanistan problem emerged but was handled effectively.

The cabinet also held discussion on a summary moved by Food Department for bringing KP Hilal Food and Safety Department under its control. The department is presently under health department control.

He said during discussion it was decided that chief minister should take decision over the issue on his own after consulting officials of department concerned.

KP cabinet also approved amendment in Forest Act to disallow use of land at any place by energy department.

The process was damaging forest land and therefore it was decided that if any department needed land for developmental purpose anywhere in the province could move summary for approval by provincial cabinet.

The cabinet also approved establishment of Rescue 1122 in Buner district. Shaukat said in Annual Development Plan, four stations were approved for establishment in the province including Shangla, Lower Kohistan, Lakki Marwat and Malakand. The approval for Buner was given as a special case.

He said in merged districts, two Rescue 1122 centers would be established in each district. An amount of Rs 2869 million has already been released in this regard. A self-livelihood programme on pattern of Insaf Rozgar Programme of merged districts would be launched with a fund of two billion rupees.

Under the programme, loans will be given to unemployed youth from Rs50,000 to Rs500,000.

The meeting also approved formula for distribution of profit in public sector hospitals under Sehat Sahulat Card among doctors, nurses and paramedics staff. It was also decided to launch an awareness campaign in the province in December regarding Dengue spread and its preventive measures.

Shaukat said government alone could not control spread of dengue without cooperation of general public who needed to be educated in this regard.

The cabinet also approved drafting of act for Kaghan Development Authority on pattern of Galliyat Development Authority.

The provincial cabinet also approved reduction of capital value tax on immoveable properties from two percent to 1.5 percent.

It was also decided to introduce E-Stamp papers in the province, besides reduction in duty levy over it.