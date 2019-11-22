Share:

LOS ANGELES - Lady GaGa is ‘’overwhelmed with joy’’ by the Grammy Awards nominations for ‘A Star Is Born’.

The 33-year-old singer and actress was delighted to find out the hit musical drama has earned three spots on the shortlist for next year’s ceremony, including best compilation soundtrack, best song written for visual media (‘I’ll Never Love Again’) and song of the year (‘Always Remember Us This Way’).

Sharing a throwback video of her excitedly screaming with engineer Ben Rice, Gaga wrote: ‘’I am overwhelmed with joy that our work on ‘A Star Is Born’ continues to be recognised over a year after it was released! THANK U @recordingacademy for the 3 Grammy nominations today!!

‘’This is me and my engineer, and co-producer of ‘Shallow’, Ben Rice on July 9, 2018 when we turned in the final master for the soundtrack.

‘’And it’s the exact same mood that I have today finding out we were nominated for best compilation soundtrack, song of the year, and best song written for visual media (the song categories for two years.