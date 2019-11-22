Share:

LAHORE - A good number of aspiring students and their families visited LUMS on Open Day on Thursday. The event provided the visitors an opportunity to visit the campus, learn about the degrees and other programmes offered by the university and discover the opportunities the institution offers. The day started with a number of engaging activities. The visitors attended customised information sessions about the programmes and networked with faculty members and alumni. Information sessions for graduate and doctoral programmes included presentations on MS, MPhil, PhD, MBA and EMBA programmes. Faculty members represented their departments and schools and provided insights into degrees, research opportunities as well as career prospects after graduation. Each session concluded with a question and answer round where prospective students could get answers to their questions. LUMS Vice Chancellor Dr Arshad Ahmad opened the undergraduate sessions by welcoming the audience.