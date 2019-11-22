Share:

HAFIZABAD - Subedar Muhammad Arshad who lost his life by the Indian firing on line of control near Kotli (AK) was laid to rest in his native village Kariala (Hafizabad) with full army honour. The army personnel presented guard of honour and laid floral wreath on the grave.

The funeral was attended by the large number of villagers, army personnel and local media men. The Shaheed left behind a wailing widow, three minor children and an old-aged father, who said that he was proud of his son who rendered his life while defending the sacred homeland.