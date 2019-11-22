Share:

KARACHI - Mayor Karachi Waseem Akhter along with foreign delegates will inaugurate the 2nd International Consumer Product Fair (ICPF-2019) today at Expo Centre.The three-day event which is scheduled to be held from November 22 to 24, incorporates the sectors of fashion jewelry, beauty & fitness, shoes & bags, household, toys & baby products, food, stationery & education, office supplies & furniture, said Vice President – Project Director of Ecommerce Gateway, Uzair Nizam on Thursday. Federal Minister for Information

Technology Khalid Maqbool Siddiqi will be chief guest on the 2nd day that is November 23, 2019.More than 350 local and foreign exhibitionists of Pakistan, China, Korea, Bangladesh, Iran, Italy, Malaysia, Indonesia, United States, Thailand, Germany, France, Dubai, Japan, Turkey, Sri Lanka, and Burma will showcase their brands and services. The event is expected to be attended more than 65,000 visitors where all the major players will get an opportunity to display and market their products and