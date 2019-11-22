Share:

LAHORE - Approval of the Punjab Employees Social Security Institutions Amendment Bill, Punjab Workers Welfare Fund Bill and Punjab Minimum Wages Bill by the Punjab Assembly is result of labour department’s hard work, says Provincial Minister for Labour and Human Resource Ansar Majeed Khan.

The Workers Profit Participation Bill has been sent to the standing committee for approval, Khan said, adding: “Today is a historic day for the Labour & Human Resource Department.” He said that Labour Secretary Sarah Aslam and PESSI Commissioner Saqib Manan played a key role right from preparation of the bills to their approval. Many problems of officials have been solved after approval of the Punjab Employees Social Security Institutions Amendment Bill, he said.

With the approval of the Punjab Workers Welfare Fund Bill, dependence on the federal government for approval of welfare measures for workers has ended. With the approval of the Punjab Minimum Wages Bill, wages of labourers have increased manifold, he said.