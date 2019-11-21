Share:

LAHORE - President Dr Arif Alvi has said that effective economic policies have made Pakistan an investment-friendly country.

Speaking at fifth China Agro Chemical (CAC) Pakistan Summit at Expo Centre on Thursday, he suggested foreign companies to invest in the country having huge scope in all sectors, especially agriculture.

Dr Alvi said that positive economic indicators were good omen for the national economy. He said that Prime Minister Imran Khan was a great admirer of China and its development in the past few decades. He said that both the friendly states were striving for peace and development in the region. He said that the CPEC would play an important role in bringing peace and prosperity in the region. He urged traders to take benefit from the second phase of the free trade agreement to be implemented from next month.

He held India responsible for creating unrest in the region. All minorities including the Muslims, Christians, Buddhists and Dalats, were bearing the brunt of Indian atrocities, he said.

President Alvi was all praise for China for work in agriculture sector, saying Pakistan should benefit from the expertise and research in this field. He said that modern agricultural techniques of China could bring a revolutionary improvement in agriculture sector of Pakistan.

“Agriculture plays a key role in Pakistan’s economy and has an important contribution to GDP and employment”, he said and added it has a great potential to gain more benefits so the government is attaching great importance to this sector. He said that the joint ventures between Pakistan and China will bring Chinese researchers, agriculture experts and business community to Pakistan. When they join hands with Pakistani businessmen, he said, agriculture sector will get a boost. It will also help Pakistan to get rid of the issues of low production in agriculture sector and post harvest losses. He said that investment can play a fundamental role in economic stability. Government is ensuring all possible facilities for ease of doing business to encourage local and foreign investors.

Consul General of China Long Ding Bin said that Pakistan and China have already initiated government to government cooperation in agriculture sector and CAC has provided an opportunity to businessmen of both countries to initiate B2B cooperation. He said that China is expanding its cooperation with Pakistan in different sectors including agriculture.

Ms Chanyan Ma said that Pakistan can ensure fast growth in agriculture sector by availing Chinese expertise and advanced technology. She said that 5th CAC Pakistan exhibition is a great achievement for the both countries.

LCCI President Irfan Iqbal Sheikh said that Pakistan cannot do well without improving the performance of agriculture sector.

For ensuring viability of economy and long term growth, it is necessary that all the sectors of economy pick up and complement each other to excel. He said that agriculture sector cannot be left out due to inherited limitations of resources and various challenges in the way of moving from conventional method of farming to modern technologies. The present scenario demands both government and private sector to join hands to make the most of the available resources through introducing innovative ways at affordable prices. “We need to understand that mechanized farming has to be adopted to enhance the per-acre yield in our country”, he said. He said that the growers needed locally developed as well as imported solutions in the fields of fertilizers, pesticides, seeds, agriculture machinery and equipment etc. “We are glad that our Chinese friends who have developed cost effective solutions in these areas, are offering these solutions at reasonable rates to us. It is important to mention that these Chinese companies are gathering a lot of success on account of improving their standard and products range”, he added.