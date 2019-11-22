Share:

ISLAMABAD - Minister for Law and Justice Farogh Naseem is likely to brief parliamentary committee on ECP members next week about the prescribed rules to resolve the pending matter of ECP members appointment.

Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser might summon the meeting in next week after getting a nod from the rest of the members of the committee, parliamentary sources told The Nation yesterday. The members of the committee in the last committee’s meeting had decided to take briefing from the Minister for Law and Justice about the rules for appointing the members. The committee meeting will discuss the matter in the presence of Minster for Parliamentary Affairs and Attorney General for Pakistan.

The ECP members appointment from smaller provinces was pending for the last around seven months due to the differences of opinion between the government and the Opposition.