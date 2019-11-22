Share:

ISLAMABAD - National Accountability Bureau Rawalpindi has arrested Muhammad Aijaz Haroon, Chairman Overseas Cooperative Housing Society, in the case of investigation against the holders of public office, legal persons and others in Fake Bank Accounts Scam regarding illegal allotment of plots of Overseas Cooperative Housing Society (kidney Hill) Ltd and its payment from a fake account.

As per details, accused Muhammad Aijaz Haroon, being chairman and secretary of Overseas Cooperative Housing Society, misused his authority by creating 12 fake plots files in the name of fictitious allottees. The accused person also laundered unexplained money of Omni Group in the garb of 12 fake plots files and receive illegal gains Rs.144 Million approximately from two fake bank accounts namely M/s Lucky International and M/s A-ONE international.