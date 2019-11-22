Share:

Rawalpindi - The dead body of a newborn baby was found from a garbage bin placed at Mohala Hukamdad, informed Rescue 1122 on Thursday.

Rescue 1122 said a caller reported to police seeing the baby’s body in the bin. Police alerted the Rescue 1122, rescuers of which rushed to the scene and took the dead body of the newborn baby into custody.

Police did not say if the baby died before or after birth. However, a rescuer told media that the baby had died before taking into custody by the Rescue 1122. The dead body was shifted to District Headquarters Hospital where doctors would perform autopsy of the deceased.

Meanwhile, a gang of dacoits shot and injured a woman during a dacoity bid in a bakery on Range Road. The injured lady was moved to DHQ Hospital by the Rescue 1122 for medical treatment where she was identified as Abida, wife of Asim. According to details, a gang of dacoits stormed into a bakery and tried to loot cash when the lady put off resistance.

On this, dacoits opened fire at her injuring critically. After committing crime, the dacoits managed to escape from the scene. On information, SP Potohar Division Syed Ali along with heavy contingent of police rushed to the crime scene, collected evidences and recorded statements of eye witnesses as part of their investigation. A case was also registered against the unknown dacoits while further investigation was on.

Separately, auto-theft gang has taken away a motorcycle from Ilyas Colony, within limits of Police Station Naseerabad. The victim owner, who is employed in NADRA HQ Islamabad, reported the incident to police. A case has been registered against auto thieves by the police.