ISLAMABAD - Oil and Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL) organised a mehfil-e-milad at its Islamabad head office, Islamabad. OGDCL CEO Dr. Nasim Ahmed alongwith a large number of employees and senior officers attended the ceremony. The ceremony was started with recitation from the Holy Quran, which was presented by Qari Mr. Hafiz Abdul Rehman.

After that, renowned Naat Khawan Mr. Abdul Qadeer presented Darood o Salam. He was the chief guest of the ceremony.