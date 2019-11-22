Share:

KARACHI - The Sindh cabinet in its meeting held under the chairmanship of Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on Thursday decided to prohibit wheat quota to the flour mills involved in plea bargain/VR, defaulters of the government dues and non-functional flour mills and grinders.The provincial government in order to control wheat/flour price has purchased wheat from Passco and decided to release

the wheat quota to the flour mills at a subsidies rate of Rs3450 per 100 kg bag. The cabinet decided that the wheat would be released to functional flour mills on body formula and to the flour grinders

on ‘stone formula’. However, wheat would not be released to the flour mills involved in plea bargain/VR, government dues defaulters and non-functional mills/grinders, however the defaulters have been given 15 days to pay their dues and get the quota.The functional flour mills owners will have to show the electricity bills of their mills to prove their functionality.The mills which would get their quota and would not function

would be liable of penalty, including payment of subsidy the government had given on the wheat. The cabinet was told that the flour mills in plea bargain/ VR have paid Rs2 billion to NAB. The chief minister directed

the chief secretary to coordinate with NAB authorities to get back the collected amount of Rs2 billion. RECRUITMENT POLICYThe cabinet decided that the recruitment from grade BS-1 to 4 would be made through selection committee. The recruitment from grade BS-5 to BS-15 would be made through third party and above grade BS-15 by SPSC. The local recruitment from grade BS-1 to BS-4 would be made by a selection committee headed by deputy commissioner under section officer of S&GAD and other concerned officers as member. On divisional level the selection would be headed by the commissioner as chairman and section officer of finance would be its member apart from the members of the concerned departments. The chief minister constituted a high power committee with Chief Secretary Mumtaz Shah, Minister Energy Imtiaz Shaikh, Minister Labour Saeed Ghani, Advisor Law Murtaza Wahab and Secretary Services to work out a mechanism for recruitment

from grade BS-5 to grade BS-15 and submit their recommendations

within 15 days.The chief minister directed police department to make their recruitments through IBA. WILDLIFE ACT 2019The Sindh cabinet after thorough

consultation approved Sindh Wildlife Protection, Preservation,

Conservation, and Management Act 2019 with the objective to avail their current and potential value by the present

and future generations in the protected areas of the province.

In the definition, animals have been declared as animals of wild origin, terrestrial and or aquatic include fish, birds, reptiles, mammals, amphibians and their eggs excluding livestock.

Ibex has been declared as animal of Sindh. Under the newly passed law by cabinet a nine-member council

for conservation of Wildlife has been established under Minister/advisor or special assistant

for wildlife department. The function of the council will be giving vision and guidance for sustainability of wildlife.The new law prohibits hunting,

shooting, killing, trapping, snaring and poisoning of wild animals found therein. The hunting of game animals shall be regulated in a prescribed manner. The cabinet approved the bill and referred to the assembly

for passing it into a law.FOREST POLICYThe cabinet also approved Sindh Sustainable Forest Management

Policy, 2019 with the objective to maintain, restore, enhance and sustainably manage

the forest resources by following

highest standards of professional forestry, promoting public awareness and participation,

strengthening institutional capacities and mobilizing stakeholders’

support. SCDAThe cabinet was told that the Sindh Governor has referred

back the amendments in Sindh Coastal Development Authority (SCDA) with the observation of interfering in the jurisdiction of Pakistan Maritime Security. The cabinet

was told that the SCDA was existing from 1994. The amendment made in the law was to authorize the authority

to carry out development in the coastal belt which could not be termed as interference. The cabinet approved the bill once again and referred it to the assembly. PTDCThe culture department told the cabinet that the federal government

has taken certain decisions

to devolve the assets of Pakistan Tourism Development Corporation on certain conditions.

They include acceptance of HR and liabilities, onetime contribution in tourism endowment

fund and contribution of 10 percent of income from business

of devolved properties on annual basis. The federal govt says that devolved properties would be leased out to the provinces in a conditions were against the spirit of 18thconstitutional amendment. The cabinet was told that the PTDC has a dilapidated

Motel at Hawksbay and Moen-jo-Daro, land in Thatta, Sukkur, Bhambhore. The chief minister constituted a committee under Minister Culture, Secretary Finance and secretary Culture to examine the conditions and present their report in the next cabinet meeting. SRBOn the request of Sindh Board of Revenue (SRB) the cabinet accorded exemption of Sindh Sales Tax collection on the cellular mobile phones services

for the period from June 13, 2018 to April 24, 2019 because

the supreme court had suspended the collection. After this date the SRB would be authorized

to collect Sindh Sales Tax on cellular phone services. The Sindh cabinet was told that the provincial government

incurred a loss of Rs10 billion due to suspension of SSTS on cellular services. The cabinet also approved implementation of the Hague convention of civil aspect of international child abduction, 1980 by bringing it within the jurisdiction of family court. HINDU MARRIAGE ACTThe cabinet also approved the rules of Sindh Hindu Marriage

(Amendment) Act, 2018 under which the marriage cases

would