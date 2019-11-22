Share:

Leader of Opposition and Chairman of Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N), Shahbaz Sharif has resigned from his position of Chairman of Public Accounts Committee (PAC) - a position that the government was not in favour of granting him but tradition dictated that leader of opposition assume the role to establish transparency in the system. While there is no debate about him assuming this role, what is problematic with the decision to resign is that several months were wasted due to the lack of work done because Shahbaz Sharif did not preside over any meeting of the committee in the last six months. The current government is already behind on several goals and due to the constant tussle between the government and the opposition, important tasks are being delayed.

The decision to resign has also become controversial due to two other reasons. The first is that in the announcement made by party Information Minister Maryam Aurangzeb, she claims that the party took this decision based on consultation with other parties, whereas, Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) has clearly denied any consultation made on the matter with PML-N. This makes the move another political gimmick set to attract another controversy, which is evident in Shahbaz Sharif’s suggestion for his successor for the position.

“I would like to propose that MNA Rana Tanvir may be considered for this position as decided by the joint opposition parties,” Mr Sharif wrote to the speaker in his brief resignation. Mr Tanvir’s nomination comes without consultation, once again leaving the committee controversy bound and creating further delays in the process of actual work being done by the committee. The government and the opposition will once again have to redirect their energies towards selection which will not guarantee any work done - as it did in Shahbaz Sharif’s case.