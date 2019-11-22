Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Navy Ship ALAMGIR and Pakistan Navy’s Long Range Maritime Patrol (LRMP) P3C Aircraft has participated in the multinational exercise DOGU AKDENIZ conducted in Mediterranean Sea. According to a press release issued by the Pak Navy here on Thursday, naval assets and personnel from more than 12 countries participated in the exercise which continued for 13 days. The Multinational Maritime Exercise DOGU AKDENIZ provided Pakistan Navy an opportunity to enhance interoperability with the world navies, it said. During the exercise, Pakistan Navy ship ALAMGIR also visited port AKSAZ. At the port an onboard reception was held which was attended by senior officers of host navy, diplomats, dignitaries/ notables from host country and Pakistani community and officers/ personnel from ships participating in DOGU AKDENIZ exercise.

Pakistan Navy, in line with the government of Pakistan’s policies, has always remained committed in playing its role in ensuring maritime safety and security in the region. Participation of Pakistan Navy unit in the exercise DOGU AKDENIZ would cement Pakistan’s image as a responsible state, contributing to the maritime order through international maritime collaborative security mechanisms like Regional Maritime Security Patrols (RMSP) & participation in Combined Maritime Force (CMF); aimed at ensuring safety and security of global commons. Upon culmination of the exercise DOGU AKDENIZ, Pakistan Navy ship ALAMGIR undertook joint patrol with Turkish Navy in Eastern Mediterranean Sea and participated in bilateral exercise “TURGUTREIS” with Turkish Navy.

The international platform of DOGU AKDENIZ was also optimally utilized to apprise the international community about Indian atrocities in Occupied Kashmir, the plight of Kashmiri people and Pakistan’s continued support to the just and rightful struggle of Kashmiris till resolution of the issue, according to the press release.