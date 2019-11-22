Share:

UNITED NATIONS - Underlining the fact that the central purpose of founding the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) was to settle disputes, Pakistan has said it is “deeply concerned” at the absence of action by the 15-member body to halt India’s violations of human rights in the disputed state of Jammu and Kashmir.

“Unfortunately, the UNSC has had uneven success in resolving threats to and breaches of international peace and security, which is its primary mandate,” Ambassador Munir Akram told the Security Council while participating in its debate on ‘The Role of Reconciliation in Maintaining International Peace and Security’.

India had annexed Jammu and Kashmir on August 5 in violation of the UN resolutions and placed the disputed state under a repressive lockdown with internet and phone communications cut off and thousands of Kashmiris, especially young men, arrested,.

Ambassador Akram, who was speaking at the Security Council for the first time since assuming charge, said council’s efforts to prevent and resolve conflicts had been inconsistent and saw prolonged inaction and silence in some cases.

“In contrast, the Council has been propelled in other instances towards a rapid resort to sanctions and enforcement action,” the Pakistani envoy added.

In his remarks, Ambassador Akram reaffirmed the importance of national reconciliation in post-conflict situations, and pointed out that the United Nations itself was a symbol of reconciliation, formed so that nations could rise above their differences to cooperate following devastating conflicts.

“The UN has indeed been effective in helping to consolidate peace in some situations, such as Ivory Coast, and Sierra Leone in which Pakistani peacekeepers have contributed,” he said, and added, “Such efforts should be maintained, avoiding, however, a one-size fits all approach.”

A national and inclusive reconciliation process is needed, one that is rooted in transitional justice, the Pakistani envoy said, adding that reconciliation should not replace accountability.

In addition, he said, development was an essential component that must be addressed along with all root causes.

In Afghanistan, Ambassador Akram stated, Pakistan had supported an Afghan-owned and -led peace process. With the mutual release of prisoners on November 18, he hoped that more progress would now be made in that process.

He hoped that the 3 million Afghan refugees now in Pakistan will soon be able to return honourably and take a part in that process.

Pointing to what he called the Council’s uneven efforts to address conflicts, he expressed concern over inaction in Kashmir.

Taking the floor, the India’s Deputy Permanent Representative to the UN, Ambassador K Nagaraj Naidu objected to Pakistani envoy’s reference to the situation in occupied Kashmir, claiming that the disputed state was an integral part of India.